Dortmund In Milan Without Skipper Reus, Sancho Back

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:05 PM



Borussia Dortmund flew to Italy without captain Marco Reus and striker Paco Alcacer for Wednesday's Champions League match at Inter Milan, but previously suspended England winger Jadon Sancho and injured goalkeeper Roman Burki were included

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Borussia Dortmund flew to Italy without captain Marco Reus and striker Paco Alcacer for Wednesday's Champions League match at Inter Milan, but previously suspended England winger Jadon Sancho and injured goalkeeper Roman Burki were included.

The Bundesliga club said the 30-year-old playmaker Reus missed Tuesday's flight because he is "still in poor health" after scoring the winner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Bundesliga leaders Moenchengladbach despite suffering with flu.

Alcacer, who like Reus has scored five league goals so far this season, is also out due to the persistent calf injury which has sidelined him since September 28.

However, Sancho, 19, has been included after being dropped for Saturday's game after returning late from England duty.

Burki is also back after limping out of the second-half of the Gladbach win with a knee injury.

The Germans top Group F ahead of Barcelona on goal difference after holding the Spanish giants to a goalless draw in Dortmund in their opening game and then winning 2-0 at bottom side Slavia Prague.

Inter, third in the table, drew at home to Slavia and lost 2-1 to Barca a fortnight ago at the Camp Nou in their two previous games.

