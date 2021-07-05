UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dortmund Reportedly Chasing Netherlands' Malen As Sancho Replacement

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Dortmund reportedly chasing Netherlands' Malen as Sancho replacement

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to spend some of the 85 million euros ($100 million) they are set to receive for Jadon Sancho on Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to spend some of the 85 million Euros ($100 million) they are set to receive for Jadon Sancho on Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven.

Sancho, 21, is set to leave Dortmund, who have agreed a transfer with Premier League giants Manchester United.

According to magazine Kicker and Dortmund-based newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund are chasing Malen, 22, who played in all four of his country's Euro 2020 games, creating two assists.

The centre forward scored 27 goals last season with ten assists in 45 games for PSV.

Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries is also reportedly being courted by Inter Milan.

"It was already clear before the summer that they could go abroad, and I still expect that now," PSV's German coach Roger Schmidt told Dutch paper De Telegraaf.

Related Topics

German Dortmund Eindhoven Dumfries Netherlands Euro Manchester United 2020 All From Premier League Coach Inter Milan Borussia Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah installs over 6,940 Aman fire safety devic ..

10 minutes ago

More rain-wind thunderstorm at isolated places in ..

4 minutes ago

Coordination cell established to monitor election ..

4 minutes ago

Preparations begin to observe Kashmir Martyrs Day ..

4 minutes ago

7 killed, 1,087 injured in 974 accidents in Punjab ..

4 minutes ago

PDM stages flopped show in Swat: Mohibullah

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.