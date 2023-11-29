Open Menu

Dortmund See Off Milan To Reach Champions League Knockouts

Muhammad Rameez Published November 29, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Borussia Dortmund secured their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 3-1 win at AC Milan, who are staring early elimination in the face.

Marco Reus' early penalty and second-half strikes from English teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi secured Dortmund's passage into the next round with a match to spare.

Dortmund have been criticised for their domestic form but are top of Group F on 10 points thanks to their third straight win in the competition, which came against a Milan team off-form and riddled with injuries.

A draw with Paris Saint-Germain in Germany in their final group match next month will be enough for Edin Terzic's team to guarantee first place and a softer draw in the last 16.

"It was a great night... when the team plays well, it's easier for the individual," said Mats Hummels.

"Now we want to get first spot, and avoid the crazy good teams.

"

Milan, whose returning striker Olivier Giroud failed to net an early penalty, reached the semi-finals last season but sit bottom of the group on five points and have a job on their hands to progress.

However, the tight nature of the group and Newcastle United's draw at Paris Saint-Germain has left the door ajar for the hosts, who equalised through Samuel Chukwueze in the 37th minute.

Milan are two points behind second-placed PSG and will make the knockout rounds if they win at Newcastle and the French champions lose at Dortmund.

"We'll give everything at Newcastle and try to win the game... I'd say we have about a two-to-three percent chance of qualifying," admitted disappointed Milan midfielder Yacine Adli.

"We'll do everything we can and hope that Dortmund get a positive result."

