UrduPoint.com

Dortmund Set To Sign Haller As Haaland Replacement

Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Dortmund set to sign Haller as Haaland replacement

Ajax forward Sebastien Haller flew to Germany on Thursday to complete a medical with Borussia Dortmund, where he is set to replace Erling Haaland

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Ajax forward Sebastien Haller flew to Germany on Thursday to complete a medical with Borussia Dortmund, where he is set to replace Erling Haaland.

Haller was picked up by Dortmund officials after landing at the city's airport and taken for his medical.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international is reportedly set to sign a four-year deal with Dortmund to replace Haaland, who has joined Premier League champions Manchester City.

German daily Bild say Haller's transfer from Ajax is set to cost Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund around 31 million Euros ($32.5 million) including bonuses.

According to magazine Kicker, the transfer will be finalised in July so Ajax can add the income earned to their books in the new financial year.

Haller was in superb form in the Champions League last season, scoring 11 goals in eight games including four in a 5-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in Ajax's opening group match.

He scored in both games against Dortmund as Ajax beat the German club home and away in the group stage.

The Dutch champions bowed out in the last 16, but Haller went on to score 21 goals in 31 games in the Eredivisie.

Haller is set to follow on from strikers Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Haaland, who all matured into top stars during stints playing for Dortmund.

Related Topics

German Germany Dortmund Lisbon Ivory Coast July All From Top Manchester City Premier League Borussia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Punjab election commissioner submits report to Ele ..

Punjab election commissioner submits report to Election Commission of Pakistan

1 second ago
 FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World ..

FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup

2 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges impartial probe of Ethiopia ..

UN rights chief urges impartial probe of Ethiopia mass killings

2 minutes ago
 Transaction of power through 13th amendment highly ..

Transaction of power through 13th amendment highly commendable:AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 Miftah assures govt's support in resolving textile ..

Miftah assures govt's support in resolving textile sector's issues

2 minutes ago
 UK hit by second rail strike in week of industrial ..

UK hit by second rail strike in week of industrial action

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.