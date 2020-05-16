UrduPoint.com
Dortmund Teen Reyna Misses Ruhr Derby After Injury In Warm-up

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:45 PM

Borussia Dortmund's rising star Giovanni Reyna, 17, suffered heartbreak minutes before what would have been his first Bundesliga start when he was injured warming up before the Ruhr derby at home to Schalke on Saturday

The Bundesliga returned on Saturday behind closed doors after a two-month break due to the coronavirus with Dortmund second in the table, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Reyna, a USA Under-17 international, was named in the starting line-up on the right wing, instead of injured England wing Jadon Sancho.

However, the American teenager had to withdraw from his first Ruhr derby at the last minute after pulling up during the warm up.

It would have been his first start, and only his ninth Bundesliga appearance, having only made his German league debut as a substitute in January.

Reyna made a stunning Champions League debut in February when he scored a superb goal as a replacement in the 2-1 win over Paris Saint Germain in the last 16, first leg match.

Dortmund crashed out after losing the return 2-0 in Paris.

Reyna's place against Schalke in the Dortmund line-up went to Belgium international Thorgan Hazard, who then set up Erling Braut Haaland's 29th minute opening goal.

Sancho, 20, who has 14 goals and 16 assists this season, started on the bench after suffering a calf knock in training during the week.

