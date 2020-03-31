UrduPoint.com
Dortmund's Can Banned Two Games Over Neymar Clash

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:39 PM

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can received a two-match ban from UEFA on Tuesday following his sending-off in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can received a two-match ban from UEFA on Tuesday following his sending-off in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Can was shown a red card in the closing minutes of a 2-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes on March 11 after an altercation with Neymar in which he pushed the Brazilian to the ground.

PSG won the tie 3-2 on aggregate after overturning a 2-1 first-leg loss. However, UEFA has since postponed both the Champions League and Europa League because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories From Sports

