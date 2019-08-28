Belgian international Thorgan Hazard will be out of action for several weeks after picking up a rib injury in the Bundesliga, his club Borussia Dortmund announced on Wednesday

"Thorgan Hazard suffered a rib injury following a collision with an opponent in the match away to FC Cologne," said a statement on the club website.

"The 26 year-old is now set for several weeks on the sidelines. Get well soon, Thorgan!"Hazard, who arrived from Munchengladbach during the summer, is likely to miss Dortmund's next two Bundesliga matches at least, against Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen.

He will probably also miss Belgium's two Euro qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland next month.