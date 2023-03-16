Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus will return for Saturday's home clash with Cologne, coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus will return for Saturday's home clash with Cologne, coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday.

Reus, who missed the 2-2 draw at rivals Schalke with a cold, has trained this week and will return to the squad.

"He went back to team training on Tuesday and has been able to complete everything required of him so far," Terzic told a pre-match press conference.

Terzic did not indicate whether Reus would start or be among the substitutes.

Terzic said that midfielder Julian Brandt and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel were unlikely to return from injury in time, while Emre Can is suspended.

Terzic also addressed criticism over striker Sebastien Haller's form since he returned from a battle with testicular cancer in January.

Haller has scored one goal and assisted another in nine matches but Terzic said the media had short memories.

"Of course I've heard what has been said and written about him in recent days and I ask them for patience," the 40-year-old said.

"I'm not as forgetful as some journalists and media members.

"When Sebastien came back against Augsburg I said it was the most beautiful story of the year. I stand by that.

"Of course he would love 20 goals in his account by now and it's no secret we would too, but we know it's an unusual situation and we support him." Second-placed Dortmund fell two points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich after the draw at Schalke.

Despite the "huge disappointment", Terzic said his side showed "a really good performance in the first half".

"We shouldn't bad-mouth everything. No other team in the league has collected as many points as we have in 2023."Dortmund can go one point clear on Saturday with a win before Bayern's match at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Bayern host Dortmund on April 1.