UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Double NBA Champion Pau Gasol 'coming Home' To Barcelona

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:26 AM

Double NBA champion Pau Gasol 'coming home' to Barcelona

Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol will make an emotional return to Barcelona 20 years after leaving, the player and club announced on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol will make an emotional return to Barcelona 20 years after leaving, the player and club announced on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old Gasol will re-join Barca, where he began his career, until the end of the season.

"Pau Gasol returns to Barca. And will stay there until June 30, 2021," the Catalan club said.

"I am very happy to announce that I am coming home and that I will join the ranks of FC Barcelona basketball soon," added Gasol on Twitter.

"I want to use my qualities and my experience to help the club at a key moment of the season." Gasol is widely considered to be the best Spanish player in history.

After leaving Barcelona aged 20, he won two NBA championships, both with the Los Angeles Lakers, and was selected six times for the NBA All-Star team.

He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.

Gasol has said he wants to compete at what would be his fifth Olympic Games this year in Tokyo.

Related Topics

Twitter San Antonio Los Angeles Tokyo Barcelona Memphis Milwaukee Chicago June Olympics Best FC Barcelona

Recent Stories

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

57 minutes ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

31 seconds ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

33 seconds ago

Blinken Raises Concerns to Egypt Over Potential Pu ..

34 seconds ago

Balochistan reports 11 more positive for COVID-19

22 minutes ago

President Sardar Masood Khan urges Pakistani youth ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.