Double Olympic champion Mellouli reverses swimming withdrawal

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Double Olympic champion Oussama Mellouli has reversed his decision to boycott Tokyo 2020 due to a dispute with the Tunisian swimming federation.

Mellouli won gold in the men's 1500m freestyle in Beijing in 2008 before sealing victory at the 10km open water event in London four years later.

The 37-year-old announced on Monday his retirement from international competition after a legal dispute with the Tunisian federation, who have accused Mellouli and his mother of forgery, relating to his funding for training.

But Mellouli has reconsidered following discussions with Tunisian Olympic Committee president Mehrez Boussayene.

Mellouli wrote on Instagram on Thursday that Boussayene had "promised to settle the dispute after the Tokyo Olympics and insisted on me competing".

Mellouli will race in Tokyo's 10km open water event, in what will be his sixth Olympic Games.