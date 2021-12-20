UrduPoint.com

Double Ski World Champion Liensberger Tests Positive For Covid

Muhammad Rameez 2 hours ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:51 PM

Double ski world champion Liensberger tests positive for Covid

Austria's double world ski champion Katharina Liensberger announced on Monday that after testing positive for Covid-19 she will not compete at this week's World Cup meet at Courchevel

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Austria's double world ski champion Katharina Liensberger announced on Monday that after testing positive for Covid-19 she will not compete at this week's World Cup meet at Courchevel.

The 24-year-old world champion in parallel giant slalom and slalom joins Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami in being sidelined due to positive tests.

"As I tested positive for coronavirus I will be unable to ski at Courchevel (two giant slaloms on Tuesday and Wednesday)," she said.

"I hope that I will be back in the peak of health very quickly so I can race again."Liensberger -- who is yet to finish in the top three this season -- might also be in danger of missing the World Cup leg in Semmering in Austria which hosts a giant slalom on December 28th and a slalom the following day.

Gut-Behrami pulled out of last weekend's swing through Val D'Isere after testing positive and the 2016 overall World Cup champion will also miss out in Courchevel.

Related Topics

World Austria December 2016 Top Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

16 minutes ago
 Moderna confident that booster works against Omicr ..

Moderna confident that booster works against Omicron

25 minutes ago
 US raising auto emissions standards to fight clima ..

US raising auto emissions standards to fight climate change: govt

25 minutes ago
 Premier League football to continue despite Covid ..

Premier League football to continue despite Covid surge: league

25 minutes ago
 EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

25 minutes ago
 Justice Dept. Says Awarding $1.6Bln in Grants to U ..

Justice Dept. Says Awarding $1.6Bln in Grants to US Communities Working to Reduc ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.