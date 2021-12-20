Double ski world champion Liensberger tests positive for Covid

Austria's double world ski champion Katharina Liensberger announced on Monday that after testing positive for Covid-19 she will not compete at this week's World Cup meet at Courchevel

The 24-year-old world champion in parallel giant slalom and slalom joins Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami in being sidelined due to positive tests.

"As I tested positive for coronavirus I will be unable to ski at Courchevel (two giant slaloms on Tuesday and Wednesday)," she said.

"I hope that I will be back in the peak of health very quickly so I can race again."Liensberger -- who is yet to finish in the top three this season -- might also be in danger of missing the World Cup leg in Semmering in Austria which hosts a giant slalom on December 28th and a slalom the following day.

Gut-Behrami pulled out of last weekend's swing through Val D'Isere after testing positive and the 2016 overall World Cup champion will also miss out in Courchevel.