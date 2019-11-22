Double standard of POA stopping promotion of cycling in Pakistan: Azhar Ali Shah

Pakistan Olympic Association has failed to promote all sports including cycling in Pakistan because of their double standard approach toward various associations and federations, President Pakistan Cycling Association Syed Azhar Ali Shah said during a General Council meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association held here at local hotel on Friday

President KP Cycling Association and international Technical Official Nisar Ahmad chaired the meeting with representatives from all seven divisional associations including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakanad, and Peshawar attended.

President Pakistan Cycling Association Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that they have good chances of medals in the forthcoming South Asian Games to be scheduled in Katmandu, Nepal in December this year but due to delay tactics and so far the participation of the eight cyclists � four female and as many male cyclists in doldrums.

The house also declared the 33rd National Cycling event as unconstitutional because it did not follow the rules and regulations of the International Cycling Union (UCI). The players certificated by UCI through its license could not part of the 33rd National Games Cycling event and if someone, action would be taken against him or her for violating the norms of the UCI.

He said UCI has also certified the election of the Pakistan Cycling Federation and sent a letter in this connection to POA but despite all the fact, the POA do not want promotion of cycling in Pakistan and using double standard because at one side they said we certified the federation which has international certification and on the other hands, they did not follow the same, Azhar Ali Shah added.

He also showed the letter sent in by UCI for certification of the election of Pakistan Cycling Federation but despite all, the POA formed their own committee for holding the cycling event part of the 33rd National Games.

He said a committee was also constituted comprising Saqlain Shah Bokhari (Dera Ismail Khan), Sarmad Shabab (Peshawar) and Shayan Ali Shah (Peshawar) to look into the constitutional amendment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association so that to ensure transparency in our rank.

He said the house did not approve the minutes of the last general council in which three persons were inducted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association after a Jirga held with President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah. The decision of the Jirga was not followed with zeal and spirit in the 33rd National Games and instead of giving rights to KP Cycling Association to hold the Cycling event, the POA formed an illegal committee, by denying the legitimate right of the KP Cycling Association in this connection. "We did not work under that illegal committee and decided to stay away from the 33rd National Games and that so were the cyclists," he said, adding, "holding of the event is not even recognized by UCI because it did not follow the rules and regulations of the UCI." Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that a committee has been set up for constitutional amendments which include Saqlain Shah, Sarmad Shabab and Hashim Raza Advocate. Secretary General PCF Nisar Ahmed said that the Tour de Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycle Race has been planned and only dates would be finalized. He said PCF is working on a four-year plan and soon the plan would be chalked out so that to promote the game in Pakistan with full zeal and spirit.

President Mardan Cycling Association President Hamza Khan, Secretary Ibrahim Shah, President Kohat Adil Farhan, Secretary Ahmed Murtaza, Treasurer of the Association, Finance Secretary Rashid Iqbal, President Bannu Akbar Niaz Khan, Secretary Bannu M. Zeeshan Khan, KP Sarmad Shabab, Secretary DI Khan Saqlain Shah Bukhari, Khansa Ghaywar (Peshawar), Malik Shahid Imran Khan, President Peshawar Cycling Association, and other district representatives were also present.