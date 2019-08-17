Double Tour de France stage winner Martin joins Israel Cycling Academy

Two-time Tour de France stage winner Dan Martin will join the Israel Cycling Academy as their team leader on a two-year deal at the end of the season, the team announced on Friday

Martin, 32, clinched his stage victories in 2013 and again five years later, and leaves UAE Team Emirates after one campaign.

The Irishman said he wants to help his new team, established four years ago, to reach the 2020 Tour de France.

"Not only will I be able to help this great project reach its exciting goals, but also a great opportunity for me to refresh myself and improve further," Martin said.

"I have not reached my peak and I strongly believe that the best is yet to come for ICA and myself."Israel Cycling Academy raced in this year's Giro d'Italia as well as the 2018 edition which started in Jerusalem.