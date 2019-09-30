UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doubles Defeat For Djokovic Ahead Of Japan Open Singles Debut

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:17 PM

Doubles defeat for Djokovic ahead of Japan Open singles debut

World number one Novak Djokovic, forced out of the US Open with a shoulder injury, suffered a doubles defeat at the Japan Open on Monday, but proved his recovery is on track

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic, forced out of the US Open with a shoulder injury, suffered a doubles defeat at the Japan Open on Monday, but proved his recovery is on track.

Bruno Soares of Brazil and Mate Pavic of Croatia beat the 32-year-old Serbian star and his countryman Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 to progress to the quarter-finals.

The doubles experts survived Djokovic's powerful serves with crisp volleying as their quick court coverage overwhelmed the Serbian pair's bold shots.

Top seed Djokovic will make his Japan Open singles debut later this week playing Alexei Popyrin, a 20-year-old Australian, at the Ariake Coliseum, a venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

His main challengers in the Japan event will be second seed Borna Coric of Croatia and Belgian third seed David Goffin.

Earlier this month, Djokovic was forced to pull out of his US Open fourth-round clash with Stan Wawrinka due to a nagging injury in his left shoulder.

His return means he could play out the season and hold off a challenge to his number one ranking from US Open winner Rafael Nadal.

Later in the day, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia will face Yuichi Sugita, entering on a wild card, who leads local hope after Japanese star Kei Nishikori pulled out of the tournament due to injuries.

Related Topics

World Tokyo David Progress Brazil Japan Croatia Rafael Nadal 2020 Olympics Event From Court US Open

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar excels on day three, while, all three mat ..

4 minutes ago

Azhar, Salman centuries put Central Punjab in comm ..

32 minutes ago

Aerial firing incidents claim two lives; FIRs lodg ..

27 minutes ago

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on h ..

27 minutes ago

NAB rules amendments: Draft sent to ministries for ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to jointly launch 'B ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.