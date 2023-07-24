Open Menu

Douglass Wins Women's 200m IM World Title

Muhammad Rameez Published July 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Douglass wins women's 200m IM world title

Fukuoka, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :American Kate Douglass won the women's 200m individual medley at the world championships on Monday.

Douglass finished in a time of 2min, 07.17sec, ahead of fellow American Alex Walsh on 2:07.97 and China's Yu Yiting on 2:08.74.

It was the United States' first gold medal of the championships so far in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka.

"I'm really happy with that race," said Douglass.

"I really just wanted to get a gold for Team USA tonight and I'm so happy I did that." Defending champion Walsh led for most of the race but Douglass gradually reeled her in and pulled away to claim the gold.

"I think this year I tried to conserve a little bit more energy in the prelims and semis and I think I did a great job with that," she said.

"I was ready to race tonight." Canadian 16-year-old Summer McIntosh held the fastest time of 2023 going into the competition but she did not enter the event in Fukuoka.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown, the silver medallist at last year's world championships, was disqualified in Sunday's semi-finals for an illegal move as she transitioned from backstroke to breaststroke.

She was one of three swimmers to be disqualified from the same race, alongside Britain's Katie Shanahan and Italy's Sara Franceschi.

Related Topics

USA World China Job Fukuoka Same Italy United States Women Sunday Gold Silver Event From Race

Recent Stories

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull ..

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull a record 12th successive win

11 minutes ago
 SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

11 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI ..

Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI in the Real Estate Sector Duri ..

26 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Ba ..

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Bawaal's success with Varun Dhaw ..

39 minutes ago
 Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO u ..

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO unveil 'X' Logo

50 minutes ago
Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the ..

Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the 2023 Startup Dojo youth incub ..

56 minutes ago
 Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licenc ..

Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

56 minutes ago
 No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, s ..

No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, says PM

1 hour ago
 RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchang ..

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent of Pahang

1 hour ago
 Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended ..

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended until September 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports