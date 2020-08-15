UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dovizioso To Leave Ducati At The End Of The Season

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:48 PM

Dovizioso to leave Ducati at the end of the season

Three-time MotoGP world championship runner-up Italy's Andrea Dovizioso will leave Ducati at the end of the season, the Italian team said on Saturday

Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Three-time MotoGP world championship runner-up Italy's Andrea Dovizioso will leave Ducati at the end of the season, the Italian team said on Saturday.

Dovizioso, 34, who finished second in the past three campaigns, has won 13 Grand Prix since joining the outfit in 2013.

"We met Simone (Andrea's manager) this morning and realized that unfortunately there are not the conditions to continue our relationship with Dovi beyond the end of the contract," Ducati's Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti said.

"Ducati and Andrea will now fully concentrate on the remainder of the 2020 season, starting from tomorrow's Austrian GP, with the common goal to add more wins to the 13 first place already achieved together and fight for the title until the end of the championship," he added.

Dovizioso sits in fourth place in this term's standings ahead of Sunday's fourth race of the year in Styria.

Related Topics

World Italy Sunday 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

20 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

1 hour ago

Six gamblers held, stake money seized

2 minutes ago

Iran cries victory after US bid to extend arms emb ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.