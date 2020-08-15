Dovizioso to leave Ducati at the end of the season

Three-time MotoGP world championship runner-up Italy's Andrea Dovizioso will leave Ducati at the end of the season, the Italian team said on Saturday

Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Three-time MotoGP world championship runner-up Italy's Andrea Dovizioso will leave Ducati at the end of the season, the Italian team said on Saturday.

Dovizioso, 34, who finished second in the past three campaigns, has won 13 Grand Prix since joining the outfit in 2013.

"We met Simone (Andrea's manager) this morning and realized that unfortunately there are not the conditions to continue our relationship with Dovi beyond the end of the contract," Ducati's Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti said.

"Ducati and Andrea will now fully concentrate on the remainder of the 2020 season, starting from tomorrow's Austrian GP, with the common goal to add more wins to the 13 first place already achieved together and fight for the title until the end of the championship," he added.

Dovizioso sits in fourth place in this term's standings ahead of Sunday's fourth race of the year in Styria.