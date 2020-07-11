UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dowrich Keeps Windies On Top Despite Stokes' Four Wickets

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

Dowrich keeps Windies on top despite Stokes' four wickets

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Shane Dowrich steered the West Indies into a commanding lead over England on the third day of the first Test at Southampton on Friday.

Dowrich made 61 after opener Kraigg Brathwaite had top-scored with 65 in a total of 318 all out.

Stand-in captain Ben Stokes led England's attack with 4-49 to follow his top score of 43 in the hosts' 204.

But that left West Indies 114 runs ahead on first innings in a match that marks international cricket's return from lockdown.

And they were still 99 runs in front after openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley survived a tricky 10 overs to take England to 15-0 in their second innings at stumps.

Stokes' haul included the wicket of West Indies captain Jason Holder for just five, with the England talisman having fallen to his rival all-rounder during the towering seamer's Test-best 6-42 on Thursday.

And when Stokes bowled tailender Alzarri Joseph, he had his 150th Test wicket.

But wicketkeeper Dowrich held firm with a fine fifty until a 115-ball innings featuring eight boundaries ended when he was caught down the legside by opposing gloveman Jos Buttler off Stokes.

It was not the first time Dowrich had proved a thorn in England's side.

Last year he made 116 and shared a huge stand of 295 with Holder when his fellow Bajan made an unbeaten 202 during the West Indies' 381-run win over England in the first Test at their Kensington Oval home ground.

That victory helped West Indies regain the Wisden Trophy but it is 32 years since they last won a Test series in England.

- Archer and Wood struggle - England dropped veteran paceman Stuart Broad for this current match to play express quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood together for the first time in a Test.

But Archer and Wood struggled to make an impression on a placid pitch.

They took just one wicket between them in a combined 44 overs -- and that was only when Wood bowled last man Shannon Gabriel to end the innings.

West Indies resumed behind closed doors on 57-1, with the first sunny blue skies of the match providing ideal conditions for batting.

Barbados-born Archer nearly had Shai Hope lbw for 16 but a West Indies review revealed a no-ball.

Hope, however, was still on 16 when he edged off-spinner Dom Bess to first slip where Stokes, captaining England in the absence of Joe Root, held a sharp catch.

It was an encouraging moment for Stokes, who could have been forgiven for second-guessing himself after deciding to bat first on winning the toss.

But, as he has so often done before, Stokes made a vital breakthrough when he trapped Brathwaite in front of the stumps.

Shamarh Brooks made a promising 39 before he was caught behind off James Anderson, with England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker returning figures of 3-62.

Jermaine Blackwood gave his wicket away by driving Bess (2-51) straight to Anderson at mid-off.

Dowrich, however, drove Bess for two fours in three balls before, on 25, he hammered a drive the Somerset bowler could only parry.

Roston Chase drove the first delivery with the new ball, from Wood, for four before he was lbw to Anderson for a defiant 47 off 142 balls.

Following his bowling heroics on Thursday, Holder said he wanted to score a Test hundred in England as well.

But he fell in single figures when, undone by a surprise bouncer, he hooked Stokes straight to Archer at long leg.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Fine Brooks Shannon Man Jos Southampton Lead Anderson Shane Dowrich All From Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

4 hours ago

Several road infrastructure projects being execute ..

3 minutes ago

Two die, ten injure in Chaman clash

3 minutes ago

PPRA KP issues amendment in procurement of works

3 minutes ago

Police bust gang of drug dealers; arrest five drug ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.