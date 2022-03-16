Dozens join marathon as sports fever touches peak in Khanewal

Sports fever touched its peak as dozens of people joined a mini marathon race braving the rising temperature here Wednesday as part of sports gala activities being organized by district administration, setting tone for upcoming three-day spring festival scheduled Mar 18-20

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Sports fever touched its peak as dozens of people joined a mini marathon race braving the rising temperature here Wednesday as part of sports gala activities being organized by district administration, setting tone for upcoming three-day spring festival scheduled Mar 18-20.

A youngster from Kabirwala Adil Shair beat the rest in 1.5 kilometer race from city gate to Jinah library to claim Rs 10,000 cash prize and trophy while Ibadur Rehman and Usman claimed Rs 7000 and Rs 4000 cash prizes with trophies with second and third position respectively.

A minor athlete Hareem won special award in the race that had officials including ADC Revenue Omar Iftikhar Sherazi, media workers besides people from all age groups as participants.

ADCR said that district government would continue to organize sports events and heaped praise on youngsters who joined the race in good number despite hot weather conditions showing their love for the outdoor sports activities.