DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 January, 2025):

The much-awaited DP World ILT20 Season 3 is ready to thrill cricket enthusiasts worldwide with its grand return. This season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more exhilarating, featuring top cricketing talents and a star-studded opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 11 January.

The action-packed season opener will see defending champions MI Emirates face Dubai Capitals in a rematch of last year’s final.

The match begins at 7:15 PM local time, following the opening ceremony, which starts at 6:00 PM. Gates will open for spectators at 4:00 PM.

Bollywood Extravaganza to Launch Season 3

Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Sonam Bajwa will set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances, adding glitz and glamour to the launch.

Renowned Bollywood producer Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast live on Zee Network's linear and digital platforms.

Captains Ready for the Trophy Quest

Captains of the six franchises expressed their excitement and determination during a press conference, setting high expectations for the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran, captain of defending champions MI Emirates, shared his team’s ambition: “We take winning very seriously and are eager to perform and retain our title.”

Sikandar Raza, skipper of Dubai Capitals and last season’s MVP, expressed his hope for a title win, saying: “Winning the MVP award was great, but lifting the trophy would be even better.

”

Sunil Narine, captain of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, emphasized team strength: “We’re focused on powerplay performance and have quality players to make a strong start.”

Lockie Ferguson, leading Desert Vipers in his debut season, shared his enthusiasm: “I’m excited to take on the role of captain and bring my style of leadership.”

Tim Southee, captain of Sharjah Warriorz, aims to contribute with his experience: “I’m looking forward to helping younger players and leading a successful campaign.”

Representing Gulf Giants, Tymal Mills noted: “We know how to win, and we aim to lift the trophy again.”

World-Class Cricket on Display

The tournament will feature 34 matches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Cricket fans can expect thrilling performances from global stars, including David Warner, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, and Nicholas Pooran, alongside rising UAE talents.

Catch the Action Live

Fans can purchase tickets online and watch the matches live on Zee Network channels or the ZEE5 OTT platform.

With a spectacular opening and a month of top-tier cricket, DP World ILT20 Season 3 promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans around the globe.