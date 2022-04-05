DPO for organizing sports, positive activities for youth

District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur Tuesday said that sports and other positive activities should be organized to save the new generation from negative activities and drugs

KARAK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur Tuesday said that sports and other positive activities should be organized to save the new generation from negative activities and drugs.

He expressed these views while addressing inaugural function of Ramadan Night Football Tournament at Shobli Banda in Karak City.

He said that regularly arranging sports and other positive activities would attract youth towards positive activities, adding that the police alone cannot eradicate the menace of drug and other crimes until the youth, media and civil society play their role.

It is our mission to rid the society of the scourge of drugs and save our new generation from destruction, he remarked.

SP headquarters Naziz Khan, Village Nazmeen, Engineer Hassan Jan, Malik Amir Iqbal, Hafiz Saif-ul-Islam, PTI Leader Asim Khattak, TMO Takht Nusrati Sanaullah Shah, President Karak Press Club were also present.