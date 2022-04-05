UrduPoint.com

DPO For Organizing Sports, Positive Activities For Youth

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 05, 2022 | 04:53 PM

DPO for organizing sports, positive activities for youth

District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur Tuesday said that sports and other positive activities should be organized to save the new generation from negative activities and drugs

KARAK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur Tuesday said that sports and other positive activities should be organized to save the new generation from negative activities and drugs.

He expressed these views while addressing inaugural function of Ramadan Night Football Tournament at Shobli Banda in Karak City.

He said that regularly arranging sports and other positive activities would attract youth towards positive activities, adding that the police alone cannot eradicate the menace of drug and other crimes until the youth, media and civil society play their role.

It is our mission to rid the society of the scourge of drugs and save our new generation from destruction, he remarked.

SP headquarters Naziz Khan, Village Nazmeen, Engineer Hassan Jan, Malik Amir Iqbal, Hafiz Saif-ul-Islam, PTI Leader Asim Khattak, TMO Takht Nusrati Sanaullah Shah, President Karak Press Club were also present.

Related Topics

Football Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Sports Drugs Civil Society Karak Media From Ramadan

Recent Stories

GCU holds T-10 super league

GCU holds T-10 super league

38 seconds ago
 Work of UN Human Rights Council Will Be Incomplete ..

Work of UN Human Rights Council Will Be Incomplete Without Russia - Kremlin

39 seconds ago
 Indonesian embassy to establish 'facilitation corn ..

Indonesian embassy to establish 'facilitation corner' in Peshawar University: En ..

41 seconds ago
 Speaker avoided to chair NA sitting on Apr 3 due t ..

Speaker avoided to chair NA sitting on Apr 3 due to no-confidence motion

43 seconds ago
 Police foil bid to smuggle drugs worth millions of ..

Police foil bid to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees

3 minutes ago
 Ramzan Mobile Sasta Bazaar inaugurated in Upper Ch ..

Ramzan Mobile Sasta Bazaar inaugurated in Upper Chitral

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.