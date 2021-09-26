DPS wins U-16 Central Punjab Schools Cricket Championship

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Divisional Public school (DPS) won Under-16 Central Punjab Schools cricket Championship by defeating MC Higher Secondary School Kotwali Road in the final match played at Iqbal Stadium here on Sunday.

The MC team batted first and made only 85 scores with all out, while DPS team chased the target easily without any loss of wicket.

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affiars Faizullah Kamoka witnessed the final event and later, distributed prizes and trophies among the winner and runner-up teams.

He also awarded special prizes to the best batsman Muhammad Arsalan Riaz and best bowler Momin.

Both chaps belong to DPS.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamoka said the government was striving to promote sports activities at grass root level and in this connection, best facilities were being provided.

He said that special funds were being allocated to construct new stadiums and grounds to promote sports.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, Assistant Commissioners-Umar Maqbool, Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Lateef,Caretaker Iqbal Stadium Naveed Nazeer and others were also present on the occasion.