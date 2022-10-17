DPS wins U-16 Cricket Championship

Divisional Public School (DPS) team has won the Under-16 Central Punjab Schools Cricket Championship and qualified for the next level tournament

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Divisional Public school (DPS) team has won the Under-16 Central Punjab Schools Cricket Championship and qualified for the next level tournament.

The final match was played between DPS and Government Islamia High School Jaranawala at Bohranwali Ground where DPS defeated its rival team by 20 runs. Muhammad Adnan was declared man of the match as he got 4 important wickets against 30 runs in 8 overs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh witnessed the final match as chief guest and later he distributed trophies and prizes among the winner and runner-up teams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, CO MCF Zubair Hussain, Educationist Mohammad Akhtar Butt, Incharge Control Room Mohammad Sadiq, Caretaker Iqbal Stadium Naveed Nazir, ex-international player Shahid Nazeer, Chairman All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi and cricket players were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, DC appreciated the performance of cricket players and said that new talent had emerged from the championship. He said that district administration would provide best sports facilities to the students.