UrduPoint.com

DPS Wins U-16 Cricket Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2022 | 07:17 PM

DPS wins U-16 Cricket Championship

Divisional Public School (DPS) team has won the Under-16 Central Punjab Schools Cricket Championship and qualified for the next level tournament

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Divisional Public school (DPS) team has won the Under-16 Central Punjab Schools Cricket Championship and qualified for the next level tournament.

The final match was played between DPS and Government Islamia High School Jaranawala at Bohranwali Ground where DPS defeated its rival team by 20 runs. Muhammad Adnan was declared man of the match as he got 4 important wickets against 30 runs in 8 overs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh witnessed the final match as chief guest and later he distributed trophies and prizes among the winner and runner-up teams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, CO MCF Zubair Hussain, Educationist Mohammad Akhtar Butt, Incharge Control Room Mohammad Sadiq, Caretaker Iqbal Stadium Naveed Nazir, ex-international player Shahid Nazeer, Chairman All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi and cricket players were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, DC appreciated the performance of cricket players and said that new talent had emerged from the championship. He said that district administration would provide best sports facilities to the students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports Education Punjab Man Alliance All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab orders to suspend 3 doctors, ..

Chief Minister Punjab orders to suspend 3 doctors, employees, 2 SHOs

13 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks CDA, RDA to make plan for conserv ..

Ahsan Iqbal asks CDA, RDA to make plan for conservation of water

13 minutes ago
 Lahore's master plan 2050 approved

Lahore's master plan 2050 approved

14 minutes ago
 Governor terms livestock important for national ec ..

Governor terms livestock important for national economy

14 minutes ago
 Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves state land ..

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves state land

14 minutes ago
 CM stresses on industrialisation to reduce poverty ..

CM stresses on industrialisation to reduce poverty

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.