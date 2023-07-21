DR Congo races to be ready for Francophone Games

With just a week left before the opening ceremonies, workers in Kinshasa are racing to finish facilities ahead of the Francophone Games, gathering nations from the French-speaking equivalent of the Commonwealth

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :With just a week left before the opening ceremonies, workers in Kinshasa are racing to finish facilities ahead of the Francophone Games, gathering nations from the French-speaking equivalent of the Commonwealth.

Some 3,000 athletes from about 30 countries are set to arrive in DR Congo's capital over the next few days ahead of the July 28 kickoff.

But painters, technicians and other workers are still rushing to prepare venues, and some participants have pulled out due to concerns over facilities and security.

Rehearsals for the opening ceremony have nonetheless begun in the Stade des Martyrs stadium, which AFP toured during a guided visit with journalists and foreign ambassadors on Thursday.

"It's a bit last-minute," commented one visitor, who predicted however that the Games would go ahead.

Initial fears that the 10-day event will be called off appear to have abated.

The DRC was chosen in 2019 as host of the ninth Francophone Games, an event held every four years which combines both sport and culture.

The Games were originally scheduled to take place in 2021, but were postponed because of the Covid pandemic and were then delayed again last year because the facilities were not ready.

Congolese Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula told reporters Thursday that pulling together the finances to host an international sporting event is difficult "when you're a country at war".

Armed groups plague much of the east of the vast nation, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.

One such group, the M23, has captured swathes of territory in North Kivu province since re-emerging from dormancy in late 2021, and displaced over a million people.