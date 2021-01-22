ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza wants to see the Pakistani youth at par with other developed countries, saying the young generation would be taught about mental development through super learning programs and mind games.

She expressed these views during a meeting with the Pakistani team that won the 29th World Memory Championships.

Mohsin Mushtaq, Secretary, IPC Ministry, Imran Mahmood, Joint Secretary, IPC Ministry and Pakistani team coach Sania Alam were also present on the occasion.

While congratulating the team, the minister also presented certificates of appreciation and shields to the women players'. "We can set a high standard of mental development in our society at the national level through mind games," she said.

The minister said that the women team has proved that we can compete with any country in the world. "Pakistan sports board (PSB) will assure all kind of support to the Pakistan team.

We need to involve our youth in these types of healthy mind activities," she said.

Earlier, coach Pakistan team, Sania said Pakistani team broke all the previous records in the World Championships. Pakistani team won 13 medals in Memory Development and Speed Reading of the championships. Emma Alam, a young girl from Pakistan, who was trained by Sania won the Championship with highest accumulated points.

Participating countries in the event included Pakistan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Algeria, the United States, Hong Kong (China), Macau (China), Taiwan (China), Libya, Qatar, and Iraq.

Abeerah Ather, who was another member of Pakistan team, achieved 7th position in the 2020 global rankings. Emma and Pakistan team was trained under the Institute of Human Memory Development International (IHMD), also referred to as Futuristic Learning.

Emma and Syeda Kisa Zehra of Pakistan team also broke multiple World Records in the championship.