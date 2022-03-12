UrduPoint.com

Dr. Fehmida, Asif Zaman Congratulate Ramzan On Winning IBSF Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col. (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman has congratulated Pakistan's 16-year-old Ahsan Ramzan winning the IBSF World Snooker Championship title

Ramzan, who was seeded 27th in the tournament downed experienced and top-seeded Amir Sarkosh of Iran by 6-5 in a nail-biting final at Doha.

Ramzan was once 3-5 down and the Iranian needed only one frame to clinch the title but he held his nerve and won three consecutive frames to earn the country's fourth IBSF World Snooker title. Ramzan was also the country's youngest to win this trophy after Mohammad Asif, who won it twice, while veteran Mohammad Yousuf won it in 1994.

The minister and PSB DG expressed their heartiest congratulations to Ramzan for winning the title and making the country and whole nation proud.

