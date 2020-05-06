UrduPoint.com
Dr Fehmida Asks About Saadi's Well Being

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Dr Fehmida asks about Saadi's well being

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza telephoned and inquired about the health and safety of Pakistan's top karateka Saadi Abbas whose home was burnt in the UAE, where he lives.

According to reports, the unfortunate fire erupted on the 10th floor of his apartment building while he and his wife lived on the 38th floor.

The minister also inquired about his wife's safety and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless him and his family.

The 13th South Asian Games gold medalist informed the minister about the unfortunate incident. He said the building was damaged but by the grace of God they were safe and living in a hotel. He also thanked the minister for the concern.

The karateka is also a two time Commonwealth Championship winner and four time South Asian Championship holder. In 2011, Saadi had also won gold in the Asian Karate Championship.

