Dr. Fehmida Chairs IPCC Meeting

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:36 PM

Dr. Fehmida chairs IPCC meeting

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza believes a system needs to be put in place by the consensus of the provinces as to resolve the problems expeditiously

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza believes a system needs to be put in place by the consensus of the provinces as to resolve the problems expeditiously.

Dr. Fehmida chaired the 29th meeting of the Inter Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) on Thursday, which was resumed after three years at her Ministry, was attended by all the provincial representatives.

In the meeting flour related issues were discussed in detail. Representatives of the provinces also raised concerns about the taxes.

Dr. Fehmida while assuring a better solution to all the problems, proposed to set-up a dashboard in which all kinds of information related to flour and wheat of the provinces should be entered so that timely availability of flour could be ensured and problems can also be identified in a timely manner.

The minister further said that a system needs to be put in place by consensus of the provinces so that the problems faced by all provinces can be resolved expeditiously.

She said under Cooperative Federalism all problems can be addressed and urged all the provinces to work together under Article 151 of the Constitution and further enhance mutual cooperation.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza requested the delegates to further enhance cooperation between the provinces. "Positive feedback was expressed by all the delegates on the issues decided at the meeting," she said.

