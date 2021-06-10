UrduPoint.com
Dr Fehmida Chairs PSB EC Meeting

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

Dr Fehmida chairs PSB EC meeting

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination and President Pakistan sports board (PSB) Dr Fehmida Mirza chaired the 90th meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of PSB here to discuss various agenda items.

According to a statement issued here, the meeting was attended by all executive committee members discussed the agenda items and decisions were taken regarding the previous meeting of the executive committee.

