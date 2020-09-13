UrduPoint.com
Dr. Fehmida Condoles Death Cricket Team Coach's Father

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:40 PM

Dr. Fehmida condoles death cricket team coach's father

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of father of former national cricket team bowling coach Waqar Younis.

In her condolence message here on Sunday, she said, "May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss."

