Dr Fehmida Condoles Death Of Acclaimed Boxer Muhammad Tariq

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Dr Fehmida condoles death of acclaimed boxer Muhammad Tariq

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of acclaimed boxer Muhammad Tariq.

"Tariq was a great boxer and his death is not only an irreparable loss to his family but also for the country," said Dr Fehmida in her condolence message issued by the Pakistan sports board (PSB).

Tariq 61, died of a sudden cardiac arrest late on Sunday night. He left behind three daughters, two sons and three grandchildren, besides five brothers and four sisters. He joined the Pakistan Navy as a boxer in 1976 and grabbed a gold medal in the Asian Junior Boxing Championship in 1978.

He clinched a gold medal in the 1980 Pakistan Navy Championship and emerged silver medalist in the 1978 National Boxing Championship. He thrice won bronze medal in the Pakistan National Games, in 1978, 1980 and 1982.

Tariq, who was awarded the Pakistan Navy colour in 1980, also stood second in the Golden Jubilee Celebration Games in 1982 and third in the 59th Punjab Olympic Sport Championship in 1982.

Highlighting the meritorious services of the legendary boxer, the minister prayed for the departed soul and condoled the deceased family. "My few words just can't assuage the deep grief of the deceased family and his loved ones," she said.

PSB Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman also expressed his heart-felt sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Tariq and prayed for the departed soul.

"The loss will be felt for many years to come but we the human beings cannot avoid the Decree of Fate. Allah bless the departed soul with the highest placed in Heaven," he said.

More Stories From Sports

