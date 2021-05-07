Dr Fehmida condoles death of Ashraf Ali

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former International Boxing Referee and Judge Boxer Syed Ashraf Ali.

She prayed that Allah Almighty reward him with a place in heaven and grant patience to his family.

In her condolence message, she said the services he rendered for the promotion of boxing in the country of the would always be remembered.