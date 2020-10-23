UrduPoint.com
Dr Fehmida Condoles Death Of Taekwondo Star Maham Aftab

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:32 PM

Dr Fehmida condoles death of Taekwondo star Maham Aftab

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday expressed condolence over the sad demise of Pakistan's Taekwondo star Maham Aftab who died on Friday due to a brain tumor

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday expressed condolence over the sad demise of Pakistan's Taekwondo star Maham Aftab who died on Friday due to a brain tumor.

Maham fought the disease for two long months. May Allah Almighty bless her soul in the eternal peace, she said.

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) also grieved over the death of Maham and said she was an outstanding International Athlete of Taekwondo.

In 2008 she was the only young player who has got the honour to get a gold medal in an international event.

Her valuable services would always be remembered and the Taekwondo Family in Pakistan feels heartfelt condolence on this moment of mourning.

May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

