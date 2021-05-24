Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has expressed grief over the death of former international boxer Obaidullah Qambrani

In her condolence message, she prayed that Allah Almighty grant him the highest rank in Jannah and give patience to his family.

She said that his services for the promotion of boxing would always be remembered.