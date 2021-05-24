UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Fehmida Condoles Qambrani's Demise

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:06 PM

Dr Fehmida condoles Qambrani's demise

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has expressed grief over the death of former international boxer Obaidullah Qambrani

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has expressed grief over the death of former international boxer Obaidullah Qambrani.

In her condolence message, she prayed that Allah Almighty grant him the highest rank in Jannah and give patience to his family.

She said that his services for the promotion of boxing would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Family Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

26 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

37 minutes ago

ERC launches first phase of vaccination programme ..

41 minutes ago

Vivo Announced Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa as th ..

41 minutes ago

CM's Aide Kamran Bangash urges tourists to follow ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.