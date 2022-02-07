Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of world renowned Pakistani bodybuilder Yahya Butt

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of world renowned Pakistani bodybuilder Yahya Butt.

In her condolence message, she prayed that May Allah Almighty grant him the highest place in Jannah and give patience to his family.

She said that his services for the promotion and encouragement of bodybuilding would always be remembered.

Three-time Mr. Asia and five-time Mr. Pakistan Olympia, veteran ace bodybuilder Yahya Butt died in Lahore on Sunday after losing a battle to cancer.

The 60-year-old was diagnosed with cancer last year and since then he was under treatment.

Butt was the first ever star national bodybuilder who claimed five times Mr Pakistan Olympia title, three times Mr Asia title under his name and apart from that he also represented Pakistan four times in Mr Universe but unable to clinch the title due to poor facilities avail-able in Pakistan. Yahya Butt was also a certified trainer from Gold's Gym California, USA. Two years ago he defeated deadly COVID-19 virus after being on ventilator in ICU for two weeks in a hospital.

Butt was the real example of age was just a number and bodybuilding has been his passion which he followed throughout his entire life.