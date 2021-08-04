UrduPoint.com

Dr. Fehmida Congratulates Arshad Nadeem

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza has congratulated and extended her heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan's premier Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for making it through to the men's javelin throw finals at the Tokyo Olympics

Nadeem has kept Pakistan's hopes of its maiden medal at Tokyo Olympics alive as he went through to the final with a throw of 85.16 metres. The feat made him the first Pakistani to qualify for the final of any track and field event at the Olympics. Nadeem's throw was third-best of the day behind India's Neeraj Chopra (86.65m) and world leader Germany's Johannes Vetter (85.64m). The final of the men's javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics was scheduled to be held on August 7.

"Arshad has made the nation proud and I am hopeful that he will win in the final. Arshad has impressed the people of Pakistan and will also not disappoint in the final. He has set an example that no matter how unfavorable the situation, if a person's devotion is true and hard work is done sincerely, then the destination becomes destiny," Fehmida Mirza said.

Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna and Director General of Pakistan sports board Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman also expressed their best wishes for Arshad.

Zaman also telephoned Arshad and appreciated his excellent performance and also expressed his best wishes for him. The Minister and Zaman also congratulated Arshad Nadeem's coach Syed Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari.

