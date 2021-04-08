UrduPoint.com
Dr Fehmida Discuss Matters On Veterinary Education

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:48 PM

Dr Fehmida discuss matters on veterinary education

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday chaired a meeting on issues relating to veterinary education with the Vice Chancellors of public and private sector universities representing all provinces of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday chaired a meeting on issues relating to veterinary education with the Vice Chancellors of public and private sector universities representing all provinces of Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary IPC and senior officers of the ministry.

In the meeting, existing state of affairs in veterinary education like accreditation of veterinary institutions, registration and other issues of students, updating of curriculum, availability of senior faculty, training of doctors and livestock related diseases were discussed, said a press release issued here.

Special focus was given to the potential to develop of vaccines for veterinary diseases specially the most common Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) within the country.

The minister said support and technical expertise could be availed from China to cater to this issue under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Dr Fehmida also highlighted the issues related to complaints made by students on PM Complaint Portal and the government's resolve to improve veterinary education by upgrading the curriculum of veterinary medicine as per international standards as Pakistan was far behind in latest technological developments in the veterinary and livestock sector.

The minister further informed that government supports the elevation of veterinary education and was serious in considering introducing paid house jobs for veterinary students across the country as done in regular medical colleges.

The Ministry would take the matter with all the provinces in this regard. The need for giving the veterinary education more priority in Ph.D programs, foreign scholarships and international trainings for career development of professionals and students was a key focus area for which Higher Education Commission will be approached.

She said the serious issue of quackery prevailing within the country, the importance of eradication of this menace at the earliest should be on top priority basis.

On issues of mainstreaming of those students who belong to institutions which were not recognized, the minister highlighted the importance of timely relief to such students.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the need of funding and grant to develop infrastructure and build institutional capacity of veterinary universities and institutions.

The minister also asked the VCs to communicate their needs, concerns and suggestions, so that they can be examined and added to the agenda of Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) meetings for discussion and way forward.

