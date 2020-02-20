UrduPoint.com
Dr Fehmida Extends All-out Support To PTF For Davis Cup Tie

Thu 20th February 2020

Dr Fehmida extends all-out support to PTF for Davis Cup tie

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday extended all-out support to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for making the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and Slovenia a mega event

The tie would be played here at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex on March 6-7.

The minister chaired a meeting here at the ministry, to review the security arrangements prior to the upcoming tie. Secretary IPC, Muhammad Ali Shehzada, Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Amna Imran, President PTF, Salim Saifullah Khan also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The tie would be played here at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex on March 6-7.

The minister chaired a meeting here at the ministry, to review the security arrangements prior to the upcoming tie. Secretary IPC, Muhammad Ali Shehzada, Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Amna Imran, President PTF, Salim Saifullah Khan also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

She stressed that joint efforts of the ministry and PTF should result in to making the tie a mega event. "All support would be extended to PTF to make the tie a mega event. Pakistani players have always displayed top performances and made the country proud in all the international sports events.

This time again the hard work of Pakistani players would produce fruitful results," she said.

President PTF briefed about the security arrangements that were being finalized before the finale of Davis Cup tie. He assured the minister that all security arrangements were in place and international security agencies have also given security clearance for the tie. "A seven-member Slovenian team would come to Pakistan and their stay would last for a week," he said.

Salim Saifullah also extended an invitation to the Minister to be the chief guest and inaugurate the opening ceremony of the tie, to which she accepted.

The members of the security agencies including police and rangers who were present in the meeting gave a detailed description on how they would make sure that no untoward incident would happen during the days of arrival of a foreign team.

