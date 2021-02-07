UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Fehmida Felicitates Mujtaba

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

Dr. Fehmida felicitates Mujtaba

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza, on Sunday felicitated Pakistani Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Ahmed Mujtaba for outplaying his Indian opponent in the competition ONE Championship held at Singapore.

Mujataba aka Wolverine, who hails from Quetta, downed India's Rahul Raju aka The Kerala Krusher in only 56 seconds in the first round of the MMA competition ONE Championship at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, said a press release issued here.

Dr Fehmida, who was also President, Pakistan Sports board (PSB), said Mujataba (who started his career in 2013), displayed determination, hard work and deserved this success and recognition.

"I am confident that the star player will continue his endeavor to bring more laurels for Pakistan. The government is committed and taking every step for the promotion and development of sports in the country," she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Quetta Sports Singapore Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

1 hour ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

12 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.