Dr Fehmida inaugurates cafeteria at Jinnah Stadium

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday laid the foundation stone of the cafeteria here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday laid the foundation stone of the cafeteria here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.

She inaugurated the cafeteria project while Director General Pakistan Sports board Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman and other officials of Pakistan Sports Board were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, she said that no compromise would be made on the quality of work. She also directed the concerned authorities to complete the Rs 16 million project in six months time.