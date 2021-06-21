UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Fehmida Inaugurates Cafeteria At Jinnah Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:12 PM

Dr Fehmida inaugurates cafeteria at Jinnah Stadium

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday laid the foundation stone of the cafeteria here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday laid the foundation stone of the cafeteria here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.

She inaugurated the cafeteria project while Director General Pakistan Sports board Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman and other officials of Pakistan Sports Board were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, she said that no compromise would be made on the quality of work. She also directed the concerned authorities to complete the Rs 16 million project in six months time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Million

Recent Stories

ANP sought applications for social media committee ..

19 seconds ago

Chief Minister takes notice of sexual assault in A ..

21 seconds ago

Germany probes ex-Nazi guard over Soviet POW death ..

24 seconds ago

Kashmir issue top bone of contention in Indo-Pak t ..

28 seconds ago

Governor directed GIT to probe alleged corruption ..

4 minutes ago

Jordan 'coup plot' suspects plead not guilty as tr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.