Dr Fehmida Lauds Cyclist Ali Ilyas

Muhammad Rameez Published March 31, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday lauded Pakistani Cyclist Ali Ilyas for winning a silver medal in the Asian Road Cycling Championships

