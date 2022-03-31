Dr Fehmida lauds Cyclist Ali Ilyas

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday lauded Pakistani Cyclist Ali Ilyas for winning a silver medal in the Asian Road Cycling Championships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday lauded Pakistani Cyclist Ali Ilyas for winning a silver medal in the Asian Road Cycling Championships.

In her tweet she said, "Some positive news in all the political gloom and doom.

Pakistani Cyclist Ali Ilyas won silver medal in Asian Road Cycling Championships being held at Dushanbe Tajikistan yesterday. It is the first cycling medal which out country has won in Asian Cycling Championship since 1962."