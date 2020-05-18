UrduPoint.com
Dr. Fehmida Mirza Distributes Cash Awards Among 13th South Asian Games Medalists

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:02 PM

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday distributed cheques in Islamabad among the members of Pakistan Volleyball Teams including Beach Volleyball team, who won Silver and Bronze Medals respectively in the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal December 1-10, 2019

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday distributed cheques in Islamabad among the members of Pakistan Volleyball Teams including Beach Volleyball team, who won Silver and Bronze Medals respectively in the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal December 1-10, 2019.

In these games, Pakistan contingent won total 133 medals comprising of 32 Gold, 41 Silver and 60 Bronze Medals. Dr. Fehmida Mirza Federal Minister for IPC and President, Pakistan Sports board while appreciating untiring efforts of sports persons who brought laurel for the country and support them financially at this crucial time of need when the sports activities have been suspended worldwide due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister distributed cheques among 18 players of Pakistan Volleyball teams in two sessions to ensure their safety and observing SOPs set by the government. The Minister stated that the federal government was fully aware of the problems of sportspersons and playing its due role for promotion of sports in the country.

She urged that provinces should come forward for uplifting standards of the games in the country and promote sports from grass root level by adopting best practices of the world as the provinces are primarily responsible for the sports under the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The cash prizes were distributed in line with the approved Cash Award Policy. Total amount were distributed among the Volleyball players was Rs.

4.500 million. Pakistan Volleyball team were consisted of namely Aimal Khan (Captain), Mubasshir Raza, Nasir Ali, Naveed M. Kashif, Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Haider Farooq, Murad Jehan, Fahad Raza, Abdullah, Muhammad Idrees, Usman Faryad Ali, Muhammad Usman, Hassan Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Waseem (Beach Captain), Afaq Khan, Zarnab Khan, Muhammad Razzaq were attended.

The Minister for IPC applauded the performance of Volleyball team. While talking to the players she informed them that PSB organized national training camps and acquired the services of foreign coaches. These coaches trained the players on modern and scientific lines. She also apprised that Pakistan Volleyball team participated in the Asian U/23 Men Championship at Myanmar in August, 2019 and secured 4th place out of 16 participating countries. In this Championship Pakistan team won 06 matches consecutively without losing any match.

In the preliminary round Pakistan team defeated Qatar, Bahrain and qualified for the top 08 positions. From the other group, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) and Sri Lanka qualified. Pakistan team defeated both teams, and won top position in the group. Pakistan team proved strong enough to defeat Taiwan which finally became winner of this competition. In the next round, Pakistan defeated one of the top World teams Australia as well as Kazakhstan and qualified for semifinal. Unfortunately Pakistan lost its semifinal and was placed at number 04 position finally. Pakistan got recognized itself as one of the top teams of Asia.

More Stories From Sports

