Dr. Fehmida Mirza distributes cheques among athletes

Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza distributed cheques among the players of Athletics Federation of Pakistan, who won medals during 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal from 1-10 December, 2019

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza distributed cheques among the players of Athletics Federation of Pakistan, who won medals during 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal from 1-10 December, 2019.

Athletics players won 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 6 Bronze medals. Athletes Arshad Nadeem won (Javelin Throw gold), Uzair Rehman won (200 M, gold; 4x100 M relay bronze), Muhammad Naeem won (110 M hurdles gold, 4x100 M relay bronze), Mehboob Ali won (400 M hurdersls gold, 4x400 M relay bronze), Shams-ul-Haq won (discuss throw bronze), Sami Ullah won (100 M bronze, 4x100 M raley bronze), Umar Sadat won (4x400 M relay bronze), Abdul Moeed won (4x400 M relay bronze), Nokar Hussain won (4x400 M relay bronze) and Muhammad Shahbaz won (4x400 M relay bronze).

In women events, Ms. Najma Parveen won (400 M hurdles gold, 200 M silver, 4x400 M relay silver, 4x100 M relay bronze), Ms. Sahaib-a-Asra won (4x400 M relay silver, 400 M bronze, 4x100 M relay bronze), Ms. Aneela Gulzar won (4x400 M relay silver, 4x100 M relay bronze), Ms. Rabia Ashiq won (4x400 M relay silver) and Ms. Esha Imran won (4x100 M relay bronze).

In line with approved cash award policy, gold medalists were given Rs.1.000 million each, silver medalists got Rs.500, 000/- while bronze medalists received cheques of Rs.250, 000/- each. Total cash awards amounting to Rs.11.250 million have been awarded to the shining starts both male and female. Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of IPC Ms. Saima Nadeem, Secretary Ministry of IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada, Muhammad Zafar Secretary General Athletic Federation of Pakistan and Muhammad Azam Dar Deputy DG PSB were present on the occasion.

Talking to the players, Dr. Fehmida Mirza Minister for IPC and President PSB congratulated not only the medal winners, who are ambassadors of Pakistan, but also thanked parents of the players who encouraged and supported their children to take part in the games.

She informed that a series of meetings and thorough deliberations were held to select the contingent on merit enabling to ensure value for government exchequer and achieve better results.

She shared the proud moments of the prize distribution ceremony when flag of Pakistan was hoisted and national anthem was played in Nepal.

The President PSB also highlighted the role of Ministry of IPC for arranging training of athletes in China before their participation in the SA Games to gain professional skills, international exposure and match temperament. Dr. Fehmida Mirza especially appreciated Arshad Nadeem for his outstanding achievements leading to qualify in the Tokyo Olympic Games as he is the 1st ever Pakistani in the history to qualify directly in the Olympics.

In other session with women players, Minister for IPC also appreciated the women players for taking active part in sports and brining glory for the country. The President PSB valued Ms. Najma Parveen for her achievements in national and international competitions.

The President PSB also assured that every possible support will be rendered to the Athletic Federation and players to excel in the mega international events and their future endeavors despite limited role and transfer the subject of sports to the provinces under 18th amendment.

The Secretary General Athletics Federation of Pakistan Muhammad Zafar on behalf of his President Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi and Federation thanked Dr. Fehmida Mirza and PSB for her untiring efforts and timely rewarding the players at this critical time.

Zafar also acknowledged the role of Dr.Fehmida for making arrangements of the SA Games and encouraging the players at the venue which was a great source of inspiration for the players. Participating players thanked and highlighted their achievements before the Minister.

They also emphasized that like federal government respective provincial governments may also come forward to support the players enabling them to set high goals and continue achieving laurels for the country through collective efforts.