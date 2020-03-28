UrduPoint.com
Dr Fehmida Mirza Expresses Condolence At Azam Khan's Death

Muhammad Rameez 24 seconds ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 09:49 PM

Dr Fehmida Mirza expresses condolence at Azam Khan's death

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Saturday expressed condolence on the sad demise of Azam Khan, former Squash player

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Saturday expressed condolence on the sad demise of Azam Khan, former Squash player.

Azam won British Open four times. He was instrumental to raise Pakistan's flag high in the world.

The minister prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

