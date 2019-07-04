Dr. Fehmida Mirza , Khalil for reviving traditional games

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza met with Chairman United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Committee for Traditional Sports and Games Khalil Ahmed Khan on Thursday and discussed for reviving traditional games and sports which were the cultural assets of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza met with Chairman United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Committee for Traditional Sports and Games Khalil Ahmed Khan on Thursday and discussed for reviving traditional games and sports which were the cultural assets of the country.

The Chairman was hopeful that under the able leadership of the Federal Minister further solid steps would be taken to promote traditional sports all over the country, said a press release issued here.

He said traditional sports were very close to heart of the Federal Minister and she takes personal interest in that.

After the 18th amendment, sports has been a provincial subject, therefore, taking the provinces into confidence and to carry out solid steps for sports promotion at provincial level was also discussed during the meeting.

Performance of players were also discussed in the meeting.

It was very encouraging to know that the players of Pakistan Jujitsu Federation won Gold medals in their tournaments.

Besides that silver and bronze medals were also won in different games.