Dr Fehmida Mirza To Award Cash Incentives To Sportspersons On June 20

Muhammad Rameez 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:04 AM

Dr Fehmida Mirza to award cash incentives to sportspersons on June 20

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza will award cash incentives to sports persons on June 20, who won medals and brought laurels for country in sports events

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza will award cash incentives to sports persons on June 20, who won medals and brought laurels for country in sports events.

A sum of Rs32.600 million will be distributed amongst the 83 medal winners both male and female in the cash incentive ceremony to be held on Thursday here at Rodham Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex, a press release said.

The sportspersons have been advised to attend the ceremony by wearing national dress/uniform. The events in which sportspersons won medals and brought laurels for country are as follows: 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12-22, 2017.

Pakistan won 3-Silver and 8-Bronze medals in Athletics, Karate, Shooting, Swimming, Tennis, Wrestling and Wushu.

5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games held at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from September 7-27, 2017. Pakistan won 3-Gold, 3-Silver and 16-Bronze medals in Athletics, Wrestling, Billiards, Ju-Jitsu, Kick Boxing.

18th Asian Games held at Jakarta, Palembang from August 18 to September 2, 2018. Pakistan won 4-Bronze medals in Athletics, Kabaddi, Karate and Squash.

3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games held at Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6-18, 2018. Pakistan won 1-Bronze medal in Wrestling.

Asian Para Games held at Jakarta, Indonesia from October 6-13, 2018. Pakistan won 2-Gold and 1-Bronze medals in Athletics.

