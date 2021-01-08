UrduPoint.com
Dr Fehmida, Nasir Discuss Promotion Of Sports In GB

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Dr Fehmida, Nasir discuss promotion of sports in GB

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Sports, Culture and Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali Khan called on the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza here at her office on Friday, to discuss about the promotion of sports activities in the region.

The Federal Minister said that Gilgit Baltistan was rich for sports activities and commended the efforts of the GB government for the promotion of sports events, said a press release issued here.

In the meeting, Dr. Fehmida discussed about the positive impact of sports especially for better physical and mental health. She was of the view that sports help in the building of a healthy society.

She emphasized the importance of sports activities and said that revival of sports was very important.

She further said that along with sports, tourism should also be promoted. "Participation in international level sports events will not only contribute to the positive change of the young generation, but will also help in creating a better image of Pakistan," she said.

She further said that the women should also participate in sports events and they must be encouraged.

Dr. Fehmida said that the government support was always with the upcoming young talent and will also arrange sports activities in future.

