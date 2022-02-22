UrduPoint.com

Dr Fehmida, NSFs Discuss Preparations Of SAG

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Federal Minister Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza met with different National Sports Federation (NSF) on Friday to discuss about the preparations of the 14th South Asian Games (SAG).

The minister met with President Pakistan Judo Federation Col (Retd) Junaid Alam, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Wushu Federation Malik Iftikhar, and Honorary Secretary of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Ch. Muhammad Sarwar here at her office.

Purpose of the meeting was to review plans for the preparation of players for upcoming events especially South Asian Games.

The plans for the promotion of Judo, Tennis, Wushu and Kabaddi in the country were discussed as well and the minister stressed that the government would make full efforts to implement its policies in all spheres.

She also reviewed preparations and holding of upcoming South Asian Games and gave her full backing to hire foreign coaches for players training.

Dr Fehmida asserted that Pakistan needed these games to project its soft image on a global stage and highlighted the country as a secure place for international players.

