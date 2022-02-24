Dr Fehmida, NSFs heads review preparations for SAG

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday met with different heads of the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and reviewed the plans for preparations of the South Asian Games (SAG).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday met with different heads of the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and reviewed the plans for preparations of the South Asian Games (SAG).

She met with President of Pakistan Handball Federation Muhammad Shafiq, President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col (R) Waseem Ahmed, and Vice President of National Rifle Association Col (R) Agha Abbas here at her office.

The purpose of the meetings was to review the plans for the preparations of players for upcoming events especially South Asian Games.

The plans for the promotion of these sports in the country were discussed as well.

The minister reviewed the preparations for holding the upcoming South Asian Games and gave her full backing to hire foreign coaches for players training.

She said the government was not cutting in corners in the implementation of its sports policy. "Pakistan needs these games to project its soft image on a global stage and highlight the country as a secure place for international players," she said.

The 14th South Asian Games are expected to be held in March next year with Pakistan as host country.