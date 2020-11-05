UrduPoint.com
Dr Fehmida, POA Discuss SA Games

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:13 PM

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and President Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Dr Fehmida Mirza Thursday chaired a meeting with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in which matters relating to the organization of the upcoming South Asian (SA) games were discussed

The meeting was held here at the ministry. Around 27 games were being planned to be held in this mega sports event which would provide opportunities to the players to prove their mettle, said a press release issued here.

The 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan will go a long way in highlighting the positive image of the country globally. This Mega Sports event will also boost the tourism industry of the country and will show to the world that Pakistan was a peace loving country.

The next meeting regarding the arrangements of the upcoming 14th South Asian Games would be held with the chief ministers in the coming days.

