Dr Fehmida rewards SAG medal winners

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday distributed cheques among the national judo and karate teams, which won medals during the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) held at Nepal in December last year.

According to a PSB statement, the Judo team bagged 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals in the event.

The players include Hamid Ali won gold and silver Medals (Men's +100 Kg & Mixed Team Event), Qaiser Khan won 2 Silver medals (Men's 90 Kg & Mixed Team Event), Karamat Butt won 2 silver medals (Men's 81 Kg & Mixed Team Event), Muhammad Hasnain won Bronze and Silver Medals (Men's 66 Kg & Mixed Team Event), Nadeem Akram won silver (Mixed Team Event), Ms. Humaira Ashiq won Bronze and Silver (Women's 48 Kg & Mixed Team Event), Ms. Beenish Khan won Bronze and Silver (Women's +78 Kg & Mixed Team Event), Shah Hussain Shah won Gold and Silver Medals (Men's 100 Kg & Mixed Team Event), Ms. Amina Toyoda won Bronze and Silver (Women's 57 Kg & Mixed Team Event) and Ms. Asma Rani won Silver (Mixed Team Event).

Similarly, Karate players clinched 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 5 Bronze Medals. The players comprise Baz Muhammad won silver and gold medals (Men's +84 Kg & Men's Team Kumite), Murad Khan won Gold and Bronze Medals (Men's Team Kumite & Men's -55 Kg), Zafar Iqbal won Silver (Men's -60 Kg), Saadi Ghulam Abbas won 2 Gold Medals (Men's -75 Kg & Men's Team Kumite), Naseer Ahmed won Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals (Men's Team Kumite, Men's -67 Kg & Men's Team Kata), Rehmatullah won Golg (Men's Team Kumite), Shahbaz Khan won Gold (Men's Team Kumite), Muhammad Awais won 2 Gold Medals (Men's -84 Kg & Men's Team Kumite), Ms. Kulsoom won Gold & Silver Medals (Women's Team Kumite & Women's -68 Kg), Ms. Sana Kousar won Gold and Silver Medals (Women's Team Kumite & Women's 55 Kg), Ms. Nargis won Gold and 2 Silvers (Women's Team Kumite, Women's Team Kata and Women's +68 Kg), Ms.

Sabira Gul won Gold & bronze Medals (Women's Team Kumite & Women's 50 Kg), Noman Ahmed won Gold and Bronze Medals (Men's 50 Kg & Men's Team Kata), Ms. Shahida won Gold & Silver (Women's Individual Kata & Women's Team Kata), Niamatullah won Silver and Bronze medal (Men's Individual Kata & Men's Team Kata), Ms. Naz Gul won Silver and Bronze Medals (Women's Team Kata Women's 61 Kg ) and Ms. Iqra Anwar won Bronze Medal (Women's 45 Kg).

In line with approved cash award policy, gold medalists were given Rs one million each, silver medalists got Rs 500,000 while bronze medalists received cheques of Rs 250, 000 each.

A total of Rs 6.500 million and Rs 18.250 million were distributed to the Judo and Karate players, respectively.

Masood Ahmed Vice President Pakistan Judo Federation and Azam Dar Deputy DG PSB were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Dr. Fehmida congratulated the medal winners and extended special appreciation to the women players who despite limited resources, won medals for the country.

She advised the players to continue their struggle and keep them physically fit through regular practice.

She also urged the players impart training to the juniors and youth of their locality.

She said a virtual session would be conducted soon with provincial, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan sports ministers, to discuss issues being faced by sports-persons in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Masood Ahmed while lauding the minister, said this was the first time that players were receiving rewards in the form of cash prizes. This would definitely boost the morale of the players, he addedThe medal winners emphasized that besides the support of Federal government, the provincesshould also play their role for the players.